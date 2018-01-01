Welcome to Vermont
Foodies will love it here: small farmers have made Vermont a locavore paradise, complemented by America's densest collection of craft brewers. But most of all, what sets Vermont apart is its independent spirit: the only state with a socialist senator and the only one without a McDonald's in its capital city, Vermont remains a haven for quirky creativity, a champion of grassroots government and a bastion of 'small is beautiful' thinking, unlike anyplace else in America.
Get to know Burlington’s thriving beer scene on these guided daytime and evening brew tours. Chat with brewery owners and learn about the equipment used to make beer, the brewing process and best of all, what the different kinds of beer taste like — up to 15 of them, in fact. On these brew tours, hop on the bus and travel to four unique beer establishments. Learn about the different types of beer as well as the history and specialty of each brewery. Stops may include Vermont Pub and Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing, Fiddle Head Brewing, Queen City Brewing, Switchback Brewing, Zero Gravity Brewing, or Three Needs Brewery and Tap Room. Both the daytime and evening brewery tours features stops at various breweries, as well as a lunch or dinner pairing at a local Burlington establishment. Daytime tours include lunch at Folino's Pizza or Banyard, and evening tours include dinner at Nectars. This brewery tour combines humor, history, education, and good food to help showcase Burlington's celebrated beers, breweries, and culture. Relax with comfortable transportation and explore Burlington's beer scene with the ultimate Vermont brewery experience!
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
This 1-day tour to the White Mountains in New Hampshire will take you past the Lake District, a popular tourist destination in the summer time. Then you will travel across the Kancamagus Highway, that is known to be one of the most scenic roads in New England. Frequent stops will be made to view the spectacular scenery and allow a walk along the cascading streams. A stop will be made at the White Mountain Visitors Center where you can enjoy lunch on your own and watch the movie on the creation of the park.After lunch you'll continue on to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram for a ride to the top of Cannon Mountain for a spectacular panoramic view. On a clear day, you will be able to enjoy scenic views of the mountains of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Canada, and New York. At the summit there are walking paths, an observation deck, cafeteria, and restrooms. The last stop of the day will be a visit to the “Old Man in the Mountain Memorial.” This last stop requires walking over a relatively flat path along the shores of Profile Lake.
Vermont is home to some world class beers and Stowe is right in the middle of the IPA Highway! Hill Farmstead, The Alchemist and Lawson Fine Liquids as well as Trapp Family Brewery, Rock Art, Lost Nation and Prohibition Pig! The area is also home to local distilleries and a hard cider press. Brewery tours include a flight of beer at each brewery, a local guide and appetizers. Typical tours make four to five stops, depending on the group. Pick up and drop off are included within 10 miles of the center of Stowe. Sit back and relax- let us do the driving so you can sample some great beer, spirits, and cider!Pick ups begin at 1:30pm and the tour begins at 2pm.
New to mountain biking? Interested in the sport, but not sure how to get started? Many riders, even veteran mountain bikers, lack basic skills or confidence. Join a small group of other mountain bikers to improve your skills and have fun in the process! Let these local operator-trained instructors show you the way by walking you through a step by step process to get you familiar with the equipment, proper body position, cornering, braking and more. Work on the fundamentals of mountain biking in a safe, fun and progressive program designed to build a solid foundation to make you a stronger, safer and a more confident rider. Lessons are two hours, which is long enough to review the basics and still have time to do some riding. Perfect for new and beginner riders and great for families!Note that bike and helmet are not included.
Guided bike tours Tuesday through Sunday throughout the year. Each tour is custom designed to meet your specific needs. Accommodations for beginner riders as well as experienced, if necessary. The guides knowledge of the area allows to pick a ride that will be well suited for you. You choose the length of your ride and you set the pace. Our guides have 30 plus years of cycling experience and are more than happy to help teach you new skills while showing you the best cycling that central Vermont has to offer. During Winter months, tours with fat bikes on packed snow trails. During Spring, Summer and Fall, mountain bike tours back road gravel rides and paved road rides on quiet, low traffic roads. All tours include a ride length of your choosing and lunch at a local restaurant. The guides may can give suggestions for lodging options in the area and are happy to help you work out the details of your visit to the area.Please note that the same price applies to all ages, the minimum age is 14 years old, and a minimum of two riders is required to book.