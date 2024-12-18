The state of Vermont seems designed for road trips.

More than 1300 named mountains dominate this rural place, and motorists quickly find themselves winding through valleys and passes, forests and small towns – an endless cycle of beautiful vistas. In some ways, the state feels big and open; backcountry Vermonters think nothing of driving 30 minutes for a gallon of milk. On the other hand, you’re never too far from a crossroads or country store.

Area-wise, Vermont is the sixth-smallest state in the USA – yet it manages to pack in 14,200 miles (22.853km) of roads, half of them unpaved. The National Scenic Byway Foundation has designated 10 official routes around the state, and creative travelers can mix and match segments in near-infinite ways. Vermont is a place famous for its seasonal changes, and any given drive will feel very different in snowy winter, verdant summer or foliage-soaked fall, only adding to the possibilities.

While the routes below are designed to be traveled by car, byways are popular cycling routes as well, and you’ll find hundreds of footpaths, cross-country ski trails and well-used fishing spots along the way.

Here are seven outstanding road trips through Vermont, each a dramatic combination of scenery, heritage and roadside attractions.

Everywhere you drive in Vermont, landscapes of lakes, pines and mountains unfold. Shutterstock

1. The Champlain Valley

Best for exploring Vermont’s heartland

Middlebury–Burlington; 44 miles

The first European to encounter this land, 17th-century French explorer Samuel de Champlain was the source of the name “Vermont” (“green mountain”). Champlain also lends his name to the famous lake – a 490-square-mile playground for sailing and angling – and the so-called Champlain Valley forms the vast basin between the Green Mountains and New York’s mighty Adirondacks. This is Vermont’s most populous region, a checkerboard of orchards, dairy farms and historic mill towns.

Start in the sporty college town of Middlebury, where old brick buildings crowd around Otter Creek’s majestic waterfall. Head west to Rte 22A, then drive over rolling hills to the revitalized city of Vergennes, home of the lovely Vergennes Opera House. Here, 22A merges into Rte 7, which takes you north to quirky Burlington, Vermont’s urban heart. On the way, visit the sprawling Shelburne Museum; create a cuddly friend at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory; or learn about local boatmen – and step aboard antique watercraft – at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

On the steep ascent up Equinox Mountain on Skyline Drive, dramatic views open up fast. Joy Sagar/Shutterstock

2. Equinox Mountain Skyline Drive

Best for dramatic views

Route 7a, near Sunderland–summit of Mt Equinox; 5.2 miles

Expect your ears to pop: Skyline Drive isn’t very long as the crow flies, but the road takes drivers to the top of Equinox Mountain, climbing an impressive 3248ft (990m) in just over 5 miles (8km). Designed to trace Equinox’ spine and maximize the views, this private toll road first opened in 1947; dense forest sprawls on both sides of the road, along with rippling massifs. The ascent culminates in a 360-degree panorama from the summit parking lot.

This heartbeat-skipping beauty comes at a price, however: Skyline access costs $25 per car and driver, plus $5 for each additional passenger over 10 years old.

If you’re looking for high-elevation jaunts on a budget, consider a drive up Camel’s Hump, Vermont’s third-tallest and most unique mountain; or try the 3.7-mile (6km) Mt Ascutney Pkwy, a scenic ascent to 2800ft (853m) and some well-trod hiking trails – and a superlative observation tower.

The Green Mountain Byway will take you to iconic Vermont sites like the Ben & Jerry’s Factory. Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

3. Green Mountain Byway

Best for only-in-Vermont experiences

Waterbury–Waterbury loop; 71 miles

The Green Mountain Byway blazes a long loop around north-central Vermont, with stops along the way to enjoy a smorgasbord of favorite Vermont activities. Start your tour in Waterbury, a quiet river town about an hour east of Burlington. Next, head north along Rte 100 to the beloved ski town of Stowe, then continue to Morristown. From here, Rte 15 winds its way west toward Jeffersonville, a sizable town with a thriving arts scene and access to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Mill St becomes Rte 108, which leads you through Smugglers’ Notch, one of the most beloved mountain passes in Vermont. The renowned Smugglers’ Notch Ski Resort is nestled into adjacent mountains.

Attractions include the Ben & Jerry’s Factory tour in Waterbury; the everything-sweet Vermont Maple Outlet in Jeffersonville; and The Current, an arts center based in a Victorian house that is the keystone of Stowe’s cultural scene.

Note that Smugglers’ Notch is just one of many “notches” and “gaps” in Vermont; if you like a twisty road worthy of a car commercial, any of them merit a drive. Favorite passes include the Middlebury Gap, the Appalachian Gap Road (Rte 17), Hazen’s Notch, Granville Notch and the Lincoln Gap. These roads can be steep and usually follow rivers, and they make for outstanding landscapes (for photographers riding shotgun, that is).

The remote Northeast Kingdom really does feel like a realm apart from the modern world. Getty Images

4. Northeast Kingdom Byway

Best for far-flung pleasures

St. Johnsbury–Newport; 51 miles

The farthest reaches of Vermont are so lovely and charming that Governor George Aiken gave this district a new name in 1949: the Northeast Kingdom (NEK). A drive through these three remote counties treats travelers to eight covered bridges, 20 hikeable mountains and 3840 miles (6180km) of rivers and streams. The NEK is wedged against Canada and New Hampshire, and its old-fashioned villages and ample parkland really can make it feel like a rustic frontier.

The fastest drive between the towns of St Johnsbury and Newport is along Interstate 91, which takes about 45 nondescript minutes. But the discriminating traveler will ramble along Rte 5A, a woodsy romp through the countryside, all the way up to the Canadian border. The NEK is also dense with detours, and a traveler could spend days branching down roads less traveled.

Crossing the small state by car might take a while, as you’ll want to stop in just about every small town along the way. Bob LoCicero/Shutterstock

5. Crossroad of Vermont

Best for crossing the state (with stops along the way)

Rutland–White River Junction; 50 miles

With its vintage brick facades and active railroad station, downtown Rutland still feels like a turn-of-the-century city – and, with only 16,000 people, it’s still the third-largest town in Vermont. (The state ranks 49th of 50 when it comes to population.) Grab breakfast at one of many local joints in town, then head east and into the mountains along Rte 4. The Crossroad of Vermont meanders through gorgeous highlands until you reach the Connecticut River – with lots of pit stops and photo ops as you go.

The best-known Crossroad side trip is to Killington Ski Resort, with its 141 snow-blanketed trails in the winter and family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center in the summer. Another favorite getaway (and wedding backdrop) is the town of Woodstock, where vintage storefronts, classic inns and a covered bridge provide picture-perfect charm. On Woodstock’s outskirts is Billings Farm & Museum, the definitive family farm, which dates back to 1871 and still raises crops and livestock. A more eccentric destination is the Center for Cartoon Studies, an illustrative library, museum and workshop for aspiring graphic artists in White River Junction.

When you’ve filled up on the Green Mountains, White River Junction is a great place to cross into New Hampshire – where a whole new batch of New England adventures awaits.