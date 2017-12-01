Welcome to The Adirondacks
Lake George Lunch Cruise
You may board your Lake George cruise up to one hour prior to departure to get an early start on the buffet lunch in the dining room (see sample menu below). The experienced waitstaff keeps the buffet full and makes sure that the food, cooked on board, is always fresh from the galley. Enjoy provided nonalcoholic beverages, or purchase a drink from the full bar.During the 2-hour cruise, a keyboardist entertains you with a varied musical repertoire and takes requests of your favorite songs. Listen to live narration from the captain about passing sights, which include the remains of the stately mansions on Millionaire's Row and islands like Diamond Island, Dome Island and the Canoe Islands, where you can spot the Lake George Club. When you arrive at Bolton Bay, enjoy views of Bolton Landing and the Sagamore Resort, seen from the best vantage point on the water.After reaching the mouth of the Narrows, turn around for the leisurely return to the starting point, and look for nesting eagles on Speaker Heck Island.Sample menu: Three hot main courses (chicken, fish and vegetarian) Green and assorted salads Soup of the day Sliced meats, cheeses and breads for sandwiches Dessert
Lake George Scenic Power Boat Private Tour
This 1 to 4 hour private sightseeing tour creates a truly memorable experience for everyone aboard. Passengers can choose a wide variety of pick-up locations around Lake George by boat, and the tour begins after a chat with your captain. Your tour will be customized to your interests whether you choose to sit back for a leisurely ride with your family, would like to gain a historical perspective of the lake or have a quiet romantic cruise. Your captain can also advise you on excellent places to dine, take you to a private place to swim and sun or even cliff jump! The options are endless and your captain is happy to accommodate!
Lake George Steamboat Cruise: Islands of the Narrows
Boarding begins at 2pm. Departure is 2:30pm. Return at 5pm. Board and return at our Steel Pier on 57 Beach Road, Lake George, NY 12845 The Islands of the Narrows Cruise is one of our most popular afternoon cruises. The MV Mohican II was put into service in 1908. She is currently the oldest passenger vessel operating on Lake George and is on the National Register of Historic places. Sail into the islands of the "Narrows" and view a majority of the lake's 183 Islands. 154 are state owned and 29 are privately owned. You will see untouched wilderness along the lake's shores. Snack bar, beverages and a full cocktail bar are available at a la carte pricing. Enjoy full Captain's narration with points of interest and history as you sail along the beautiful waters of Lake George.
Albany NY to New York City by Train Day Trip
All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while relaxing aboard an Amtrak Regional train headed for a day of sightseeing and fun in New York City. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before long, the train will be pulling into Penn Station in the Big Apple. With a mid-morning arrival, it's only a few blocks to pick up the included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off, double-decker bus tour of New York City and Brooklyn. Stay on the bus or hop off at any destination of choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides — even a World War II aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore, and plenty of history.After traveling back to Midtown Manhattan, enjoy a 2-course meal in the heart of Times Square. Then visit the original MACY's flagship store before the return trip to Albany.
Paired Tasting Walking Tour in Rhinebeck
Our small towns of the Hudson Valley should be on your bucket list when visiting the region. There is a deep connection to the history, culture, artisanal goods, and local vibe that can be experienced with short walk. Some of the stops may include the oldest inn in the U.S., Beekman Arms, the Amsterdam known for their house made charcuterie, and a local sweet shop. This guided walk is 3-hours and 30-minutes to 4-hours and starts in front of the Rhinebeck Chamber of Commerce at 23 E Market Street. Hosted Walking Tour in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Starting this spring is a special tour series of 5-7 edible locations paired with three beverage tastings. These intricate pairings will be selected to give you a taste of Rhinebeck's flavors and delectable history. Some stops may include the following. The Amsterdam Taste. New American classics re-imagined with a focus on hyper locality of the rich agricultural region. Dishes are classics with a twist, always imbued with a sense of place and purpose. Beekman Arms Taste & Tour. Visit the oldest inn in America with an impressive history and past guest list including George Washington, the Clintons, and singer Billy Joel. Krause's Chocolate Shop Taste. Guests travel from all over to enjoy Tom's specialties like old fashioned peanut brittle, chocolate covered almond butter toffee, rich dark chocolate fudge and hundreds of other handmade treats. CinnamonTaste. Flavors of India's many regions to the Hudson Valley so guests can explore the traditional dishes of their childhoods. They offer inventive cocktails and modern plates that combine the authentic flavors, aromas and spices of India with contemporary American ingredients. Terrapin Taste. committed to providing guests with a delightfully unique dining experience. As a Hudson Valley dining destination, they strive to consistently provide you with the freshest, highest quality food; celebrating the robust local bounty..
Lake George Scenic Power Boat Private Tour with Lunch and Optional Tubing
This 6 hour private sightseeing tour creates a truly memorable experience for everyone aboard. Passengers can choose a wide variety of pick-up locations around Lake George by boat, and the tour begins after a chat with your captain. Your tour will be customized to your interests whether you choose to sit back for a leisurely ride with your family, would like to gain a historical perspective of the lake or have a quiet romantic cruise. This tour includes lunch plus upgrade your ride to include a one hour stop for tubing. The options are endless and your captain is happy to accommodate. This all-inclusive day on the lake will be unforgettable!Sample lunch may include:Roasted veggie, chicken or eggplant parmesean sandwichOrzo salad or pastaHummus with pita bread*Please indicate in the special requirements section any dietary restrictions at checkout