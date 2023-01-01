New York State Capitol

Completed in 1899, this grand building is the heart of the state government. The interior features detailed stone carving, carpentry, and tile and mosaic work, with highlights being the Great Western Staircase, the Governor's Reception Room and the HH Richardson–designed Senate Chamber. Saturday tours require online reservations.

Visitor's entrance is on the east side of the building. If you can't make one of the guided tours, self-guided tours of the building are available in office hours. Guided tours are also held on the second Saturday of the month at 11am and 2pm.