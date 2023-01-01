Saratoga Springs' boom as a destination for leisure and healing was in large part thanks to the eponymous springs from which early European settlers believed restorative mineral water bubbled forth. At Saratoga Spa State Park you can get a glimpse of what 19th and 20th century health tourism looked like. Many of the original Hellenic-style buildings and breezeways still stand and you can even take a soak in a mineral bath at the Roosevelt Baths and Spa.

Also on the park grounds are nature trails, tennis courts, a golf course, the Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, National Museum of Dance, and the Gideon Putnam Hotel, which was closed due to repairs from a water main break at the time of writing.

Stop by the park office (8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, to 4:30pm Saturday and Sunday) for maps and information.