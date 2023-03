Guides dressed as 18th-century British soldiers muster visitors along, with stops for battle reenactments that include firing period muskets and cannons, at this replica of the 1755 wooden fort. Check online for details of the evening ghost tours.

The fort was originally built to protect British interests at the southern end of Lake George during the French and Indian War (1754–63), and lasted just two years. Its fall is the focus of James Fenimore Cooper’s epic novel, The Last of the Mohicans.