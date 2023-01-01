Bennington Battlefield Historic Site

Just west of the Vermont/New York border, this was the site of a crucial American Revolutionary War battle in 1777. Had Colonel Seth Warner and Vermont's 'Green Mountain Boys' not helped weaken British defenses here, the American colonies might well have been split. To reach the battlefield, head 8 miles northwest from Old Bennington, following the 'Bennington Battlefield' signs through a historic covered bridge to North Bennington, then continuing west on VT 67. Picnic tables are provided.