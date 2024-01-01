Laumeister Art Center

Half a mile west of Bennington's Old First Church, this arts center has a hodgepodge of offerings, including the Great Outdoors gallery of wind sculptures and whirligigs, a Covered Bridge museum, and other galleries devoted to fine art, Native American art and rotating contemporary exhibitions.
19.37 MILES
The ancestral home of Mary and Robert Lincoln, who was the son of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, 412- acre Hildene is a working farm, museum and…
13.74 MILES
MASS MoCA sprawls over 13 acres of downtown North Adams – one-third of the entire business district. After the Sprague Electric Company closed in 1985,…
Merck Forest & Farmland Center
27.22 MILES
Encompassing 3200 acres of high-country meadow and forest, this sprawling farm and environmental education center offers a blissful vision of Vermont's…
12.12 MILES
Even if you're not an avid art lover, don't miss this gem, set on 140 gorgeous acres of expansive lawns, flower-filled meadows and rolling hills. The…
27.78 MILES
With trails and campsites directly adjacent to the rushing West River, and hiking access to 125ft Hamilton Falls, this is one of only two riverside state…
Williams College Museum of Art
11.89 MILES
In the center of town is this worthwhile – and free! – art museum. It has a collection of some 15,000 pieces, with substantial works by notables such as…
28.62 MILES
Since 1879 every single American bill has been printed on paper made by the Crane Company, based in the small mill town of Dalton. The Crane Museum of…
Nearby Southern Vermont attractions
0.85 MILES
Commemorating the Battle of Bennington, a crucial American Revolutionary War battle fought near here in 1777, Vermont's loftiest structure offers an…
0.86 MILES
Gracing the center of Old Bennington, this historic church was built in 1805 in Palladian style. Its churchyard holds the remains of five Vermont…
4. Park-McCullough House Museum
3.3 MILES
Just off VT 67A in North Bennington, this magnificent 35-room mansion, built in 1865, is filled with period furnishings and a fine collection of antique…
5. Robert Frost Stone House Museum
3.72 MILES
When he moved his family to Shaftsbury (4 miles north of Bennington), poet Robert Frost was 46 years old and at the height of his career. This modest…
6. Bennington Battlefield Historic Site
5.41 MILES
Just west of the Vermont/New York border, this was the site of a crucial American Revolutionary War battle in 1777. Had Colonel Seth Warner and Vermont's …
11.8 MILES
Here is the Berkshires' quintessential college campus, with wide green lawns and graceful academic architecture, surrounded by a sleepy town and the…
