Williams College

Here is the Berkshires' quintessential college campus, with wide green lawns and graceful academic architecture, surrounded by a sleepy town and the rolling hills beyond. Williams is one of the 'Little Ivies' – a highly rated, super-selective and beautifully located liberal arts college.
