Here is the Berkshires' quintessential college campus, with wide green lawns and graceful academic architecture, surrounded by a sleepy town and the rolling hills beyond. Williams is one of the 'Little Ivies' – a highly rated, super-selective and beautifully located liberal arts college.

  • Facade of renovated warehouse building, MASS MoCA, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams, The Berkshires, Massachusetts

    MASS MoCA

    4.5 MILES

    MASS MoCA sprawls over 13 acres of downtown North Adams – one-third of the entire business district. After the Sprague Electric Company closed in 1985,…

  • Clark Art Institute

    Clark Art Institute

    0.69 MILES

    Even if you're not an avid art lover, don't miss this gem, set on 140 gorgeous acres of expansive lawns, flower-filled meadows and rolling hills. The…

  • Empire State Plaza

    Empire State Plaza

    28.72 MILES

    While the plaza's ensemble of architecture surrounding a central pool is hugely impressive, it's the splendid collection of modern American art liberally…

  • New York State Museum

    New York State Museum

    28.82 MILES

    There are exhibits on everything from New York's original Native Amerian residents, the state's history of activism, its architectural and engineering…

  • Mount

    Mount

    26.65 MILES

    Almost 50 years after Nathaniel Hawthorne left his home in Lenox, another writer found inspiration in the Berkshires. Edith Wharton (1862–1937) came to…

  • Bennington Museum

    Bennington Museum

    11.78 MILES

    Bennington's standout attraction, this museum features the world’s largest public collections of Grandma Moses paintings and Bennington pottery, along…

  • Williams College Museum of Art

    Williams College Museum of Art

    0.09 MILES

    In the center of town is this worthwhile – and free! – art museum. It has a collection of some 15,000 pieces, with substantial works by notables such as…

  • Hancock Shaker Village

    Hancock Shaker Village

    20.7 MILES

    This evocative museum illustrates the lives of the religious sect that founded the village in 1783. The Shakers believed in communal ownership, the…

