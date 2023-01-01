Almost 50 years after Nathaniel Hawthorne left his home in Lenox, another writer found inspiration in the Berkshires. Edith Wharton (1862–1937) came to Lenox in 1899 and proceeded to build her palatial estate, the Mount. When not writing, she would entertain literary friends here, including Henry James. Wharton was also a keen horticulturist; many visitors come here just to wander the magnificent formal gardens, which, thanks to a $3 million restoration effort, have regained much of their original grandeur.

Informative and entertaining guided tours cover the house, the gardens and 'backstairs' (the servants quarters). Look out, too, for summer events, such as storytelling nights, poetry slams, and concerts. The Mount is on the southern outskirts of Lenox at US 7 and Plunkett St. Admission is valid for seven days.