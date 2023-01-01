Norman Rockwell Museum

Born in New York City, Norman Rockwell (1894–1978) sold his first magazine cover illustration to the Saturday Evening Post in 1916. In the following half-century he did another 321 covers for the Post, as well as illustrations for books, posters and many other magazines on his way to becoming the most popular illustrator in US history. This excellent museum has the largest collection of Rockwell's original art, as well as Rockwell's studio, which was moved here from nearby Stockbridge.

Guided tours run at 11am, noon and 2:30pm. To find the museum follow MA 102 west from Stockbridge and turn left (south) on MA 183.