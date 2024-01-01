Tyringham Gingerbread House

This architectural fantasy was designed at the beginning of the 20th century by sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson, whose best-known work – a statue of Captain Parker as a minuteman – graces the Lexington Green. Kitson's fairy-tale thatched-roofed cottage is readily visible from the road, though the interior is not open to the general public.
