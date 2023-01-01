Most out-of-towners head to Mt Greylock, and leave October Mountain State Forest to the locals. This 16,500-acre state park is the largest tract of green space in Massachusetts, and it's rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure. Hidden amid the hardwoods, Buckley Dunton Reservoir – a small body of water stocked with bass – is a great spot for canoeing. For hikers, a 9-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail pierces the heart of the forest through copses of hemlocks, spruces, birches and oaks.

The mountain was supposedly named by Herman Melville, who could see these hills from his home in Pittsfield. To get to the park from Lee, follow US 20 north for 3 miles and look for signs.