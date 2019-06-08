MASS MoCA sprawls over 13 acres of downtown North Adams – one-third of the entire business district. After the Sprague Electric Company closed in 1985, some $31 million was spent to modernize the property into 'the largest gallery in the United States.' The museum encompasses 222,000 sq ft in 25 buildings, including art construction areas, performance centers and 19 galleries. Long-term exhibitions include a gallery of wall paintings by Sol LeWitt. Thought-provoking guided tours run daily at 1pm and 3pm.

In addition to carrying description-defying installation pieces and cutting-edge temporary exhibitions, the museum has evolved into one of the region's key venues for theater, documentary films and avant-garde dance performances. Families with budding artists should check out the museum's Kidspace, where children can create their own masterpiece.