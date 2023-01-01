Williams College Museum of Art

In the center of town is this worthwhile – and free! – art museum. It has a collection of some 15,000 pieces, with substantial works by notables such as Edward Hopper (Morning in a City), Winslow Homer and Grant Wood, to name only a few. The photography collection is also noteworthy. Temporary exhibitions are accompanied by academic talks. To find the museum, look for the huge bronze eyes by Louise Bourgeois, embedded in the front lawn on Main St.