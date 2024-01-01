Stop in at the visitor center for trail maps, bird lists and answers to any of your other questions. There is also an introductory film and exhibits on the park's topography, flora, fauna and history (the mountain road and lodge were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s as part of President Roosevelt's New Deal).
Mt Greylock State Reservation Visitor Center
The Berkshires
