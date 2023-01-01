Empire State Plaza

While the plaza's ensemble of architecture surrounding a central pool is hugely impressive, it's the splendid collection of modern American art liberally sprinkled outside, inside and underground the complex that is the true highlight here. The collection includes sculptures and massive paintings by Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock, Alexander Calder and many other star artists.

For details of what's where, pick up a leaflet from the visitor center on the underground concourse level or from the New York State Museum. From December to March an outdoor ice-skating rink is set up here, too.