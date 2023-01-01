Bennington Museum

Bennington's standout attraction, this museum features the world’s largest public collections of Grandma Moses paintings and Bennington pottery, along with a rich array of Vermont paintings, decorative arts and folk art from the 18th century to the present, encompassing everything from Vermont’s Gilded Age to Bennington modernism to outsider art. The Works on Paper Gallery displays prints, lithographs, photography and more by nationally recognized regional artists. Don't miss the vintage Martin Wasp, a 1925 luxury car manufactured here in Bennington.