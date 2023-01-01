The main street of Historic Deerfield Village escaped the ravages of time and now presents a noble prospect: a dozen houses dating from the 1700s and 1800s, well preserved and filled with period furnishings that reflect their original occupants. There's also a museum stuffed with artifacts and several active workshops. In various buildings you might see (and try) old-fashioned cooking, woodworking or farming techniques.

If you're just passing through, it costs nothing to stroll Old Main St and admire the historic buildings from the outside or visit the centuries-old cemetery.