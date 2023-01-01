Emily Dickinson Museum

During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses on love, nature and immortality have made her one of the USA's most important poets. Dickinson spent most of her life in near seclusion in this stately home near the center of Amherst. Worthwhile guided tours (one hour) focus on the poet and her works, visiting both the Dickinson Homestead and the adjacent Evergreens.

You can also explore the grounds using a self-guided audio tour. Check the website for the tour schedules.