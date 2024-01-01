University of Massachusetts

Pioneer Valley

LoginSave

The enormous University of Massachusetts at Amherst illustrates the distinction between public and private higher education in the US. Founded in 1863 as the Massachusetts Agricultural College, it's now the keystone of the public university system in Massachusetts. About 24,000 students study at the sprawling campus, which occupies the north side of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    20.28 MILES

    It was Springfield where, in 1891, a young Canadian physical education instructor called James Naismith first invented basketball. The game is celebrated…

  • Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    19.71 MILES

    This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use…

  • Old Sturbridge Village

    Old Sturbridge Village

    29.06 MILES

    Historic buildings from throughout the region have been moved to this site to re-create a New England town from the 1830s, with 40 restored structures…

  • Emily Dickinson Museum

    Emily Dickinson Museum

    0.88 MILES

    During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses…

  • Skinner State Park

    Skinner State Park

    6.74 MILES

    This mountaintop park, at the summit of Mt Holyoke, peaks out at a rather modest-sounding height of 942ft. But that's high enough to earn the visitor…

  • Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

    Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

    4.53 MILES

    Co-founded by the author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this superb museum celebrates book illustrations from around the world with…

  • West Cemetery

    West Cemetery

    0.57 MILES

    For a peek at Amherst's colorful past, make your way to the West Cemetery, between Triangle St and N Pleasant St. Here you'll find the graves of Amherst's…

  • Mount Holyoke College

    Mount Holyoke College

    9.32 MILES

    The nation's oldest women's college, founded in 1837, is in the center of South Hadley, the southernmost and sleepiest of the Five College towns. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Pioneer Valley attractions

1. West Cemetery

0.57 MILES

For a peek at Amherst's colorful past, make your way to the West Cemetery, between Triangle St and N Pleasant St. Here you'll find the graves of Amherst's…

2. Emily Dickinson Museum

0.88 MILES

During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses…

3. Beneski Museum of Natural History

1.12 MILES

Kids will dig the enormous woolly mammoth and dinosaur skeletons at this museum on the campus of Amherst College. Exhibits focus on the geological history…

4. Mead Art Museum

1.18 MILES

A small but scintillating collection of art works that span the globe, ranging from American and European paintings to Mexican pottery to West African…

5. Amherst College

1.2 MILES

Founded in 1821, Amherst College has retained its character and quality partly by maintaining its small size (1850 students). The scenic campus lies just…

6. Hampshire College

4.18 MILES

The region's most innovative center of learning is Hampshire College, 3 miles south of Amherst center on MA 116. Students here don't pick a major in the…

7. Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

4.53 MILES

Co-founded by the author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this superb museum celebrates book illustrations from around the world with…

8. Summit House

6.73 MILES

At the summit of Mt Holyoke, a former hotel dating from 1861 is now a museum and visitor center. Old photographs show Summit House as it was in its heyday…