Rhododendron State Park

The 16-acre rhododendron grove in this serene park is the largest in New England. It makes for a nice stroll in mid-July, when thick stands of the giant plant (Rhododendron maximum) bloom white and pink along the 0.6-mile Rhododendron Trail circling the grove. The blooms can last for weeks and the final blossoms may occur as the leaves are turning. Listen for songbirds in the foliage while on the trail. The trail is also accessible to people with disabilities.

Hikers can hook onto the adjacent Wildflower Trail, where they may see mountain laurel blooms in June and berries in the fall. More ambitious ramblers can link from the Rhododendron Trail to the Little Monadnock Mountain Trail, which climbs to the 1883ft summit of Little Monadnock Mountain. On the way it joins the 117-mile MetaComet-Monadnock Trail, which continues to the summit of Mt Monadnock.