Mt Monadnock State Park

Visible from 50 miles in any direction, the commanding 3165ft peak of Mt Monadnock is southwestern New Hampshire’s spiritual vortex. The surrounding state park is an outdoor wonderland, complete with a visitor center, a camp store, 12 miles of ungroomed cross-country ski trails and more than 40 miles of hiking trails, about 10 miles of which reach the summit. The 3.9-mile White Dot & White Cross loop is a popular hiking route to the top.

In summer there’s camping on-site at Gilson Pond Campground. In winter, camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Headquarters Campground near the park's main entrance.

No pets.