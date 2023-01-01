Northfield Mountain Recreation & Environmental Center

Stretching 7 miles along the Connecticut River, this attractive recreation area is maintained by the hydroelectric company that dammed the river (as per their federal license). Recreational opportunities include 26 miles of trails that are perfect for hiking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing (skis and snowshoes can be rented). On the water, there's canoeing and kayaking, as well as an informative river-boat cruise. Use of the hiking and mountain biking trails is free; the visitor center has maps.