Memorial Hall Museum

Here's the original building of Deerfield Academy (1798), the prestigious preparatory school in town. It's now a museum of Pocumtuck Valley life and history. Puritan and Native American artifacts include carved and painted chests, embroidery, musical instruments and glass-plate photographs. Most dramatically, this is where you can see the so-called Indian House Door, a relic from the famous 1704 Deerfield Raid, when some 50 villagers were killed by French and Native American attackers.