For a deeper look at Jaffrey history, wander the cemetery behind the meetinghouse. Willa Cather, a frequent area visitor who wrote portions of her novels in Jaffrey (including My Ántonia and One of Ours), is buried here (a quotation from My Ántonia graces her tombstone). Former slave Amos Fortune has also been laid to rest here. Fortune purchased his freedom and became a successful local tanner, later bequeathing money to the community.