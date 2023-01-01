Built in 1775, this striking white building doubled as a church and a community meeting hall until the mid-1800s. It was later used for town business, until 1914. Although it's not open to the public during the day, you can check out the interior during lectures, concerts and the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

According to lore, the building was completed on June 17, the same day as the Battle of Bunker Hill. They say the battle's cannon fire could be heard from the town common.