Housed at Keene State College, the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery plays a crucial role in supporting the arts in this rural region. Its spacious sky-lit halls showcase rotating exhibits of regional and national artists. Sagendorph also hosts regular exhibits focusing on New Hampshire native artists and promising art students at the college. The small permanent collection includes pieces by the many national artists that have been drawn to the Monadnock region since the 19th century.