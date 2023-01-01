New Hampshire's oldest state park, Miller revolves around Pack Monadnock, a 2290ft peak not to be confused with its better-known neighbor, Mt Monadnock. The park has three easy-to-moderate paths to the summit; you can also access the 21-mile Wapack Trail here. A 1.3-mile scenic auto road also ends at the summit, where you can climb the fire tower for magnificent views of surrounding peaks. Miller State Park is about 4.5 miles east of Peterborough along NH 101.

In early September through fall you can scan the skies for raptors from the summit during the Audubon Hawk Watch.

A self-service pay box (where you can pay the park fee by putting money in the slot) exists for days and times outside the standard hours. In the off season (mid-November to mid-April) the park is open for recreation but is unstaffed and the gates may be closed.