This museum, which exhibits folk art and folklore from around the world, implores visitors to 'please touch.' It's a wonderful place for kids, who are invited to dive into the collections to try on costumes, experiment with musical instruments, play with toys and make their own art. For adults, permanent exhibits on display are somewhat limited, so consider visiting during one of the periodic interactive performances featuring musicians and storytellers, or when the temporary exhibits are of interest.
Mariposa Museum
