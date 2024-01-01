Mission House

Swing by this classic 1739 Colonial home, a National Historic Landmark, if just to view it from the outside. It was home to John Sergeant, the first missionary to the region's native Mohicans. The interior contains a collection of 18th-century American furniture and decorative arts. The house is on the corner of Main and Sergeant Sts, just west of the Red Lion Inn.

