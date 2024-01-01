In Arlington, a 10-mile drive north of Bennington, this tiny maple-syrup shop houses an exhibition of Saturday Evening Post covers from Norman Rockwell's years in Arlington (1939–53), along with photos and written remembrances from former Arlington residents who posed for Rockwell. You can also see a short film about the artist.
Sugar Shack & Norman Rockwell Exhibition
Southern Vermont
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.03 MILES
The ancestral home of Mary and Robert Lincoln, who was the son of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, 412- acre Hildene is a working farm, museum and…
26.52 MILES
MASS MoCA sprawls over 13 acres of downtown North Adams – one-third of the entire business district. After the Sprague Electric Company closed in 1985,…
Merck Forest & Farmland Center
13.12 MILES
Encompassing 3200 acres of high-country meadow and forest, this sprawling farm and environmental education center offers a blissful vision of Vermont's…
26.34 MILES
Even if you're not an avid art lover, don't miss this gem, set on 140 gorgeous acres of expansive lawns, flower-filled meadows and rolling hills. The…
18.88 MILES
With trails and campsites directly adjacent to the rushing West River, and hiking access to 125ft Hamilton Falls, this is one of only two riverside state…
14.34 MILES
Bennington's standout attraction, this museum features the world’s largest public collections of Grandma Moses paintings and Bennington pottery, along…
Williams College Museum of Art
25.99 MILES
In the center of town is this worthwhile – and free! – art museum. It has a collection of some 15,000 pieces, with substantial works by notables such as…
Bennington Battlefield Historic Site
12.95 MILES
Just west of the Vermont/New York border, this was the site of a crucial American Revolutionary War battle in 1777. Had Colonel Seth Warner and Vermont's …
Nearby Southern Vermont attractions
5.03 MILES
The ancestral home of Mary and Robert Lincoln, who was the son of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, 412- acre Hildene is a working farm, museum and…
2. American Museum of Fly Fishing
6.93 MILES
This museum has perhaps the world's best display of fly-fishing equipment, including fly collections and rods used by Ernest Hemingway, Babe Ruth, Bing…
3. Southern Vermont Arts Center
7.13 MILES
In addition to excellent outdoor sculptures, this center's 10 galleries of classic and contemporary art feature touring shows of sculpture, paintings,…
4. Robert Frost Stone House Museum
10.93 MILES
When he moved his family to Shaftsbury (4 miles north of Bennington), poet Robert Frost was 46 years old and at the height of his career. This modest…
5. Park-McCullough House Museum
11.98 MILES
Just off VT 67A in North Bennington, this magnificent 35-room mansion, built in 1865, is filled with period furnishings and a fine collection of antique…
6. Bennington Battlefield Historic Site
12.95 MILES
Just west of the Vermont/New York border, this was the site of a crucial American Revolutionary War battle in 1777. Had Colonel Seth Warner and Vermont's …
7. Merck Forest & Farmland Center
13.12 MILES
Encompassing 3200 acres of high-country meadow and forest, this sprawling farm and environmental education center offers a blissful vision of Vermont's…
14.02 MILES
Commemorating the Battle of Bennington, a crucial American Revolutionary War battle fought near here in 1777, Vermont's loftiest structure offers an…