American Museum of Fly Fishing

This museum has perhaps the world's best display of fly-fishing equipment, including fly collections and rods used by Ernest Hemingway, Babe Ruth, Bing Crosby and several US presidents, including Herbert Hoover. If you can believe it, the latter penned the tome Fishing for Fun & To Wash Your Soul.
