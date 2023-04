'Great camps,' big compounds of log cabins built for wealthy families, were a popular way of vacationing in the Adirondacks around the turn of the 20th century. Many have been turned into kids' summer camps, but this one, a former Vanderbilt vacation estate on the west side of the Adirondacks, is open for tours.

Check the website for details of workshops and overnight-stay and activity programs (from $299 for two nights including all meals).