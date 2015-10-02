Welcome to Acadia National Park
Food, Brews and Hiking Tour of New England
Day 1: Meet & greet in NYC in the morning with your new tour mates. We travel north to New York's Hudson Valley region. We take a group hike in the Mohonk Preserve with its dramatic cliffs and views. After our hike, we go to the Brooklyn Cider House to sample crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple region. Late afternoon we will drive to Albany for the night. Day 2: Today we explore the rugged beauty of Vermont, stopping to sample the flavors of the state throughout the day. Driving along must-see Route 100, you will feel like you've entered a Norman Rockwell painting. Famous for its pastoral farmlands and agricultural bounty, we make multiple stops along the route at various cider mills, dairy farms, breweries and maple sugar shacks, exploring the flavours that make Vermont farm products so desirable. Some highlights include Long Trail Brewery, Cabot Creamery and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory. The State of Vermont also has the most breweries per capita, giving us many options for exploring a variety of beer styles. We arrive in the university town of Burlington for the night and explore one of the best "beer cities" in the USA.Day 3: Free morning to further explore downtown Burlington with its car-free centre, interesting shops and cafes. In the afternoon we head to New Hampshire. In Franconia Notch State Park, we take a group hike before heading to Woodstock, NH for the evening.Day 4: We traverse the White Mountains of New Hampshire along the Kancamagus Highway; one of the most scenic drives in the U.S. Stops along the way for photographing the landscape and taking short hikes to enjoy the remote wilderness of the area. We continue on through the State of Maine, arriving in Bar Harbor for the evening.Day 5: We spend the entire day exploring Acadia National Park, visiting highlights of the park and a hike on Cadillac Mountain. In the evening, we return back to town for an optional Sunset Whale Watching Tour.Day 6: Taking the scenic coastal route, we stop in quaint villages and roadside clam shacks for lunch and Freeport, ME; headquarters of LL Bean. Free time to shop the outlets. We visit the colonial city of Portsmouth, NH to explore downtown and its famous breweries. Arriving in Boston, we dine in Cambridge with free time to explore the campus of Harvard University.Day 7: Free day to explore Boston. Walk the length of the Freedom Trail, taking in historical sites of the city. An opportunity to tour breweries, visit Fenway Park and the most known bar in Boston, Cheers! You guide will make tailored suggestions according to your interests.Day 8: Making our way back to New York, we make stops along coastal towns. We may stop at the beach for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, artsy small coastal communities or a stop in the hip college town of Providence. We drive to the hotel in New York City for the end of the tour.
11-Day Excursion: Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island: Music and Culture of Acadian People and the Maritimes
Day 1: Depart for Bar Harbor Maine. Dinner includedDay 2: Enjoy the spectacular beauty of Acadia National Park before continuing on to St. John New Brunswick. Experience the fantastic views from the top of Cadillac Mountain. This afternoon we will cross the boarder and overnight in St. John New Brunswick. Breakfast Day 3: Depart by Ferry from St. John to Digby. Our first stop will be at Church Point where we will find St. Mary's Church, the tallest and largest wooden church in North America. Our next stop will be Fort Anne, where we can learn about life in the 1700's. Then it is on to Grand Pre National Park to learn the story of how the British deported the Acadian people to the lower colonies. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4: Tour Halifax and see The Citadel, one of Canada's most historic sites, Old Clock Tower, and Museum of the Atlantic. Enjoy some free time, then travel to Peggy's Cove where hopefully, you enjoy a beautiful sunset along the rocky shore. Breakfast & Dinner. Day 5: We start our day with a journey to Bedec. Visit the Alexander Graham Bell Museum with its extensive exhibits on aviation, marine engineering and medical science. Here we’ll learn of Mr. Bell's many inventions other than the telephone. Overnight in the Bedec area. Breakfast & Dinner Included Day 6: Our Journey takes us across the spectacular Cabot Trail, where we are able to view the dramatic scenery. We encourage everyone to bring a camera to take pictures of the villages and coastal scenery. Breakfast & Dinner. Day 7: We travel to Pictou where we take the ferry to Prince Edward Island. Once on the island it is only a short ride to Charlottetown, the island’s capital. Breakfast & Dinner Included Day 8: On PEI see Green Gables, where Lucy Maude Montgomery grew up and inspired her to write "Anne of Green Gables". We will see the famous beaches of Cavandish National Park, the Gardens of Malpeque, and the scenic fishing villages. Tonight we will go to the Confederation Center for the Arts for a night of theater. Breakfast & Dinner Day 9: In New Brunswick; stop at Le Pays de la Sagouine – Bouctouche where Acadians celebrate, created from international renowned Acadian novelist and author, Antonine Maillet, who invented the characters that live in this authentic Acadian village. Breakfast & Lunch Included. Day 10: We begin our journey back to the United States. Our first stop will be the International Peace Park at Campobello Island. The Roosevelt homestead will give you insight in to who this man was and why he became such a great leader. Breakfast & Dinner Included.Day 11: We return to New England in the early evening, return flights are available out of Portland, Manchester or Boston. Breakfast included.
Best of New York, Montreal & New England
Here are nine days of exploration in some of the most memorable (and oldest) cities in North America. Starting in New York, travel north to the must-see city of Montreal. Roam the old town or climb Mount Royal for staggering views of the city. Then it's back south again through serene Acadia National Park and finally on to historic Boston to roam cobblestone streets, explore some of its world-class museums (like the Isabella Stewart Gardner!), and eat clam chowder. Make new memories in some very old places.