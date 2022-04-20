The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…
Hudson Valley
Winding roads along either side of the Hudson River take you by picturesque farms, Victorian cottages, apple orchards and old-money mansions built by New York’s elite. Painters of the Hudson River School romanticized these landscapes, especially the region's famous fall foliage.
The eastern side of the river is more populated thanks to the commuter train line between NYC and Albany. Several magnificent homes can be found near Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The formerly industrial town of Beacon has become an outpost of contemporary art, while the galleries and antique shops of historic Hudson attract a wealthier set of weekenders.
The Hudson's west bank is experiencing a boom thanks to its cheaper real estate. Head across the river to explore several state parks, West Point military academy, and New Paltz, which offers access to superb rock climbing in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Mohonk Preserve.
Explore Hudson Valley
- DDia:Beacon
The 300,000-sq-ft former Nabisco box-printing factory beside the Hudson River is now a storehouse for a series of stunning monumental works by the likes…
- SStorm King Art Center
This 500-acre sculpture park, established in 1960, has works by the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Mark di Suvero, Andy Goldsworthy and Isamu Noguchi. All…
- OOlana
This is one of the finest of the Hudson Valley mansions, as its owner, celebrated landscape painter Frederic Church, designed every detail, inspired by…
- HHome of Franklin D Roosevelt
Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…
- WWest Point Museum
Whether or not you choose to take a campus tour of the historic US military academy, this museum, which traces the role of war and the military throughout…
- HHistoric Huguenot Street
Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which…
- SStone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture
Stop by this massive, ecofriendly farm for a peek into the modern agriculture movement. On warm-weather weekends (April to November; adult/child $22/free)…
- WWalkway Over the Hudson
This is the main eastern entrance (with parking) to what was once a railroad bridge (built in 1889) crossing the Hudson. Today it's the world's longest…
- BBear Mountain State Park
The main draw here are the views of the Manhattan skyline from the 1303ft peak (accessible by car), but there's also ice skating in winter and boating and…
