Winding roads along either side of the Hudson River take you by picturesque farms, Victorian cottages, apple orchards and old-money mansions built by New York’s elite. Painters of the Hudson River School romanticized these landscapes, especially the region's famous fall foliage.

The eastern side of the river is more populated thanks to the commuter train line between NYC and Albany. Several magnificent homes can be found near Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The formerly industrial town of Beacon has become an outpost of contemporary art, while the galleries and antique shops of historic Hudson attract a wealthier set of weekenders.

The Hudson's west bank is experiencing a boom thanks to its cheaper real estate. Head across the river to explore several state parks, West Point military academy, and New Paltz, which offers access to superb rock climbing in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Mohonk Preserve.