Stretching from northwest and central Arkansas into Missouri, the Ozark Mountains are an ancient range, once surrounded by sea and now well worn by time. Verdant peaks give way to misty fields and hard-dirt farms, while dramatic karst formations line sparkling lakes, rivers and capillary-thin back roads. The region derives a lot of pride from its independence and sense of place, a zeitgeist at least partially informed by multiple generations of familial roots and a long history of regional poverty. For literary company, pick up Daniel Woodrell's novel Winter's Bone, which was adapted into a critically acclaimed film of the same name.