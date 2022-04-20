This enormous art museum, sprawling across a series of creek ponds fed by mountain streams, is an unexpected find, to say the least. The curved pavilions…
Ozark Mountains
Stretching from northwest and central Arkansas into Missouri, the Ozark Mountains are an ancient range, once surrounded by sea and now well worn by time. Verdant peaks give way to misty fields and hard-dirt farms, while dramatic karst formations line sparkling lakes, rivers and capillary-thin back roads. The region derives a lot of pride from its independence and sense of place, a zeitgeist at least partially informed by multiple generations of familial roots and a long history of regional poverty. For literary company, pick up Daniel Woodrell's novel Winter's Bone, which was adapted into a critically acclaimed film of the same name.
Explore Ozark Mountains
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ozark Mountains.
See
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
This enormous art museum, sprawling across a series of creek ponds fed by mountain streams, is an unexpected find, to say the least. The curved pavilions…
See
Historic Loop
This 3.5-mile walking tour winds through downtown Eureka Springs and neighboring residential areas. The route is dotted with more than 300 Victorian homes…
See
Terra Studios
Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of…
See
Blanchard Springs Caverns
The spectacular Blanchard Springs Caverns, 15 miles northwest of Mountain View, were carved by an underground river. It's a little-known, mind-blowing…
See
Thorncrown Chapel
Thorncrown Chapel is a magnificent sanctuary made of glass, with its 48ft-tall wooden skeleton holding 425 windows. There's not much between your prayers…
See
Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks
Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…
See
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park
Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was…
See
1886 Crescent Hotel
Built in 1886, the Crescent is a gorgeous, functioning artifact of an older age. Step into the dark-wood lobby, with its roaring fireplace and carpets,…
See
Dickson Street
You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…
