Petit Jean State Park

The excellently maintained trails of this state park, the oldest in Arkansas, wind past a lush 95ft waterfall, romantic grottoes, expansive vistas and dense forests. Be on the lookout for a natural bridge spanning the Arcadian wilderness, as well as overlooks that take in huge swaths of the Arkansas River Valley. The closest town is Morrilton (18 miles away), although Little Rock is only about 70 miles southeast of here if you fancy a long day trip from the capital.