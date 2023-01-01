Heifer Urban Farm

Heifer International is a global nonprofit that aims to eliminate world hunger via a 'not a cup, but a cow' philosophy - effectively, teaching sustainable best practices. The group's headquarters in Little Rock includes this 3-acre multipurpose garden where visitors can walk around and meet the alpacas and livestock; produce grown here contributes to local Arkansas food networks. Educational programs are often run here and in the headquarters building, which includes exhibits and galleries that tend to be kid-friendly.