A cluster of historic buildings is spaced around a museum center that contains permanent and changing exhibitions on all facets of Arkansas history, from Native American societies to frontier settlement. On-site artifacts include quilts, guns, bowie knives and lots of old photography. There's a small admission fee to explore the historical buildings.
Historic Arkansas Museum
Arkansas
William J Clinton Presidential Center
0.62 MILES
This library houses the largest archival collection in presidential history, including 80 million pages of documents and two million photographs (although…
0.21 MILES
This park rolls pleasantly along the Arkansas River, and both pedestrians and cyclists take advantage of it. It's a truly fine integration of the river…
Little Rock Central High School
1.72 MILES
Little Rock's most riveting historic attraction is the site of the 1957 desegregation crisis that changed the country forever. This was where a group of…
0.88 MILES
This fascinating museum has an intensive niche mission: telling the tale of the 20th-century American woman via her handbag. Hundreds of purses from 1900…
Butler Center for Arkansas Studies
0.16 MILES
The Butler Center is a research department of the Central Arkansas Library System dedicated to promoting an understanding of the state's arts and culture…
0.56 MILES
Little Rock's art museum features excellent visiting exhibitions and a permanent collection that includes an impressive array of contemporary crafts, an…
0.25 MILES
A proper science-and-natural-history museum, perfect for families. There are exhibits on the human body, Arkansas ecosystems, tornadoes, paleontology, and…
5.94 MILES
The largest bridge built specifically for pedestrians and cyclists in the US; it connects 17 miles of multi-use trails in Little Rock and North Little…
