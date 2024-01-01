Historic Arkansas Museum

A cluster of historic buildings is spaced around a museum center that contains permanent and changing exhibitions on all facets of Arkansas history, from Native American societies to frontier settlement. On-site artifacts include quilts, guns, bowie knives and lots of old photography. There's a small admission fee to explore the historical buildings.

1. Butler Center for Arkansas Studies

0.16 MILES

The Butler Center is a research department of the Central Arkansas Library System dedicated to promoting an understanding of the state's arts and culture…

2. Riverfront Park

0.21 MILES

This park rolls pleasantly along the Arkansas River, and both pedestrians and cyclists take advantage of it. It's a truly fine integration of the river…

3. Museum of Discovery

0.25 MILES

A proper science-and-natural-history museum, perfect for families. There are exhibits on the human body, Arkansas ecosystems, tornadoes, paleontology, and…

5. Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum

0.44 MILES

This museum showcases two World War 2–era vessels – the Hoga, a tugboat that was present at Pearl Harbor, and the Razorback, a submarine that served…

6. Arkansas Arts Center

0.56 MILES

Little Rock's art museum features excellent visiting exhibitions and a permanent collection that includes an impressive array of contemporary crafts, an…

7. William J Clinton Presidential Center

0.62 MILES

This library houses the largest archival collection in presidential history, including 80 million pages of documents and two million photographs (although…

8. Heifer Urban Farm

0.74 MILES

Heifer International is a global nonprofit that aims to eliminate world hunger via a 'not a cup, but a cow' philosophy - effectively, teaching sustainable…