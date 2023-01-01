William J Clinton Presidential Center

This library houses the largest archival collection in presidential history, including 80 million pages of documents and two million photographs (although there's not a lot related to a certain intern scandal). The entire experience feels like a time travel journey to the 1990s. Peruse the full-scale replica of the Oval Office, the exhibits on all stages of Clinton's life, or gifts from visiting dignitaries. The complex is built to environmentally friendly standards.

The library is located on a rolling campus that includes wooded pathways and a 13-acre wetland preserve.