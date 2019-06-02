Bear Rocks are a widely recognized symbol of West Virginia wilderness and among the most frequently photographed places in the state. They are a well-known landmark on the eastern edge of the plateau that includes the Dolly Sods Wilderness. They sit in a high-elevation heathland punctuated with wind-carved sandstone outcrops and is home to more than a dozen rare plant and animal species. Situated on the crest of the Allegheny Front, Bear Rocks afford vistas over the South Branch Potomac River. Visibility can extend eastward to the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. The Bear Rocks Preserve is a 1.93 km2 tract that is owned and preserved by The Nature Conservancy.

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Red spruce trees, windswept boulders, valley views and boggy forests set a striking scene in the northern reaches of this remote but popular wilderness atop the Allegheny Plateau. The alpine landscape evokes the mountain scenery of northern Canada, and with 47 miles of trails crisscrossing its 17,371 acres, Dolly Sods is a prime spot for a day-long or weekend adventure. You can build your own loop hike from the Beaver Dam or Bear Rocks trailheads.

There are 11 primitive first-come first-served sites at the Red Creek Campground (campsites $11 per night).

