Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge

The 0.4-mile one-way Freedland Boardwalk Trail meanders through wetlands, a shrubland, a beaver pond and a limestone spring. Views of Canaan Valley, hugged by the Allegheny Mountains, are a gorgeous backdrop as you walk. The trailhead is beside Freedland Rd, across from White Grass. The 16,550-acre refuge is home to shrub and bog wetlands, forests and a range of wildlife, from salamanders to turkeys and bears. You'll find exhibits about the refuge at the visitor center.