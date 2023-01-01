Coopers Rock State Forest

One of the most photogenic spots in all of West Virginia is the main overlook at Coopers Rock. Picture a stone-and-log fence wrapped around a sandstone clifftop. That clifftop is perched above a big view of the Cheat River Gorge and the forested slopes beside it. Pretty darn awesome. The drive through the forest to get there is gorgeous too, particularly in fall when the leaves are changing color. Don't miss the Rock City Trail (0.7 miles one-way), which barrels through a wonderland of boulders.

There are 25 campsites, all with electrical hook-ups ($25 per night).