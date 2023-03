One of the most rugged, spectacular parks in the state. Hickory and hemlock trees hug the Youghiogheny River, which cuts a white line through wet slate gorges. A 1.25-mile hiking trail loops past several falls, including the 53ft-high Muddy Creek Falls, the largest in the state. Sixty-five campsites ($22 to $33) are available from mid-April to mid-December.

Maryland residents get discounted entry to the park.