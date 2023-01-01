Droop Mountain Battlefield

During the morning hours of November 6, 1863, a small force of Confederate soldiers on the upper slopes of Droop Mountain held off Federal troops advancing toward the Virginia-Tennessee Railroad. The Union forces ultimately pushed through, concluding the last significant Civil War battle in the state. Today, trails crisscross the park, passing trenches and battle sites. You'll also find a small museum. Don't miss the big views from atop the wooden lookout tower, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.

The park is 27 miles north of Lewisburg.