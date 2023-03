A lumber mill town in the early 1900s, Cass today is best known as the launch point for the Cass Scenic Railroad (www.mountainrailwv.com). On the popular Bald Knob trip, one of the steam trains here – possibly a 100-year-old Shay locomotive – chugs to an overlook atop the state's third-highest point. Themed trips are offered throughout the year. Pick up a walking-tour map for the town in the visitor center.