There are far too many trails in this area alone to list here. Note that most trails in the region are not actually in the town of Warm Springs; there is a ranger office here, and staff can direct you to the best places to explore. Some favorites include the 1-mile Brushy Ridge Trail, which wends past abundant blueberry and huckleberry bushes, and the 2.3-mile Gilliam Run Trail, which ascends to the top of Beard Mountain.