One of the most revered generals of the south, Thomas Jonathon 'Stonewall' Jackson lived in this handsome brick Federal-style town house with his wife and five slaves from 1851 to 1861, while he taught at nearby VMI. The house is remarkably well preserved, and 45-minute guided tours provide fascinating insight into Jackson's life and times. His body (all but his left arm, anyway) is buried in the cemetery a few blocks away.