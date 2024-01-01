Peaks of Otter Winery

Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia

The countryside around Bedford is speckled with vineyards, including this winery with attached orchard (pick your own fruit August through October). It produces wines from the juice of apples, pears, peaches, berries and even chili peppers (the latter is, by the way, 'better for basting than tasting' according to management).

